Player Transactions

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have released Sean Kriwokon from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sean Kriwokon to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Stone Jacobs from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Nathan Fehr and Michael Sowers from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nathan Fehr and Michael Sowers to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Steve DelleMonache on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

