Albany FireWolves Face Georgia Swarm on Marvel Super Hero Night

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Fans support the Albany Firewolves

(Albany FireWolves) Fans support the Albany Firewolves(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - With their playoff hopes still alive, the Albany FireWolves (4-9) welcome the Georgia Swarm (7-5) for a crucial late season game on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena at 7 pm. The FireWolves are expecting their biggest crowd in the team's history on a night that will honor local heroes in the community from the military and first responders.

Tickets are more affordable than ever before starting at $15.96. Call 518-675-8678 or visit https://albanyfirewolves.com/tickets/ticket-center/ to get tickets and for more info. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Every Game Is A Playoff Game

With five regular season games remaining, the FireWolves have to play with urgency as they need wins to have a chance at the playoffs. They cannot hold anything back and must play like every game is a playoff game. They might be the youngest team in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), but the bulk of the roster was a part of last season's magical run to the NLL Finals. That playoff experience sets them up well to go on a big run to end this season. With goalie Doug Jamieson playing well in net, Alex Simmons climbing the scoring charts, and players all over the floor battling hard, Albany will fight to the end.

New Faces Making Big Waves

General Manager and Head Coach of the FireWolves, Glenn Clark was very active as the trade deadline approached on March 10 and he was able to add two high caliber players to the Albany roster. Forward Kyle Jackson was acquired in a trade from San Diego on March 1 and made an immediate impact in the FireWolves game against the Philadelphia Wings as he scored 3 goals in the win. Albany also made a trade to acquire Johnathan Peshko, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, through a series of moves that brings the 6'4" 200lb forward to the FireWolves. Peshko accumulated 20 points (9g, 11a) in 12 games with the Vancouver Warriors and will provide a much-needed physical presence to the offense.

Scouting The Swarm

The Georgia Swarm are an experienced and talented team that started the season strong but has been up and down the win column recently with a loss coming last weekend against the Saskatchewan Rush. Georgia is led by the always dangerous Lyle Thompson who currently has 67 points (29g, 38a). The Swarm also boasts great goal scorers like Shayne Jackson, Bryan Cole, Andrew Kew, and Miles Thompson who the FireWolves defense will need to contain. Brett Dobson is a great young goaltender who can take over a game when he is in the zone. Albany defeated the Swarm 12-8 last season and will look to keep that success going in an important matchup this season.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Kyle Jackson made a splash in his first game with the FireWolves as he scored 3 goals in the win. His aggressive play style fits in perfectly with this fast offense.

Joe Nardella is the heartbeat of the FireWolves with his faceoff wins fueling their success.

Johnathan Peshko will suit up in his first game for the FireWolves and will make an immediate impact on the offense with his scoring touch and physicality.

Opposing Players To Watch

Lyle Thompson is a player that the defense needs to be aware of at all times. He is an elite playmaker that can score in bunches or distribute the ball with precision passing.

Jeremy Thompson will try to counter Nardella at the faceoff X and is a threat to score in transition.

Brett Dobson is an athletic goalie who plays a different style that most other netminders in the NLL. The FireWolves shooters will need to swing the ball quickly and find the seams on him.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night tonight March 15 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The first 3,000 fans will receive a FireWolves themed Marvel comic book. UAlbany alumni and Tewaaraton winners Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson will return to the Capital Region as they suit up for the Swarm in this exciting matchup.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.