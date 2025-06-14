Caitlin Clark Delivers MASTERCLASS Performance in Liberty Upset with 32 PTS and 7 Threes!

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ALL 32 points from Caitlin Clark's comeback game

Every bucket from her return to upset the Liberty!

FINAL STATS: 32 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST | 7 3PM

