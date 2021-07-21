Butler Powers Ports to Victory in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Ca.- Lawrence Butler hit two home runs and drove in all six runs as the Ports snapped a nine game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark in San Jose. With the win, the Ports avoided their first ten game skid since 2012 when they lost 16 in a row.

The first of Butler's home runs gave the Ports (26-42) a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Danny Bautista singled to lead off the frame and stole second base with nobody out. After back-to-back strikeouts, Butler clubbed a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left center field for his 11th home run to give Stockton an early lead.

The Giants (44-24) cut the Stockton lead in half with a single run in the bottom of the fifth when Alex Canario hit a triple to left field off of Stockton reliever Jorge Juan and came home to score on a throwing error by Robert Puason, making it 2-1.

With San Jose reliever Justin Crump on in relief of starter Ryan Murphy, the Ports hung four runs on the board in the top of the eighth. Junior Perez led off with a single through the left side and made it to second base with one out on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Bautista. Alexander Campos and Robert Puason then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for Butler, who hit his second home run of the day to the opposite field, this time a grand slam to give the Ports a 6-1 lead.

Garrett Acton allowed one run over the final two innings to bring the Ports home winners, evening the series.

Juan (1-1) got the win for Stockton, allowing just one run in four innings with five strikeouts. Murphy (3-2) took the loss for San Jose, allowing just two runs in seven innings and tying a season high with 12 strikeouts.

The Ports and Giants continue their series on Thursday at Excite Ballpark in San Jose, with first pitch at 6:30 pm.

