Pair of Wild Pitches Doom Nuts in Series Opener against the Grizzlies
July 21, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release
The Modesto Nuts suffered their seventh loss in a row after falling to the Fresno Grizzlies 2-1 Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series at Chukchansi Park. Fresno scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a wild pitch, negating seven dazzling innings from Modesto starter Josias De Los Santos.[
]After both pitchers traded shutout innings through the first four frames, the Grizzlies struck first in the bottom of the fourth. After a bunt single and an infield single, De Los Santos induced a double play to set up a runner at third, two out situation. With Colin Simpson at the plate, De Los Santos threw a wild pitch which allowed Zac Veen to score from third, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.[
]That was the only run De Los Santos allowed in a season-high seven innings, limiting Fresno three hits while striking out five and walking four.[
]Tony Locey worked four shutout, three-hit innings in his first start of the season for Fresno.[
]Modesto tied the game in the sixth against pitcher Blair Calvo, scoring their first and only run of the night. Following a walk by Alberto Rodriguez, Trent Tinglestad bounced a single over first baseman Grant Lavigne's head, to put runners at first and third and nobody out. The next batter, Scheffler, hit a sacrifice fly to right to plate Rodriguez and square the game 1-1.[
]The game remained tied until the eighth. Julio Carreras led off the frame with a single against new Nuts pitcher Matthew Wilrodt. He stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. With Jack Yalowitz batting, Wilrodt threw a wild pitch and Carreras sprinted home to score the go-ahead run.[
]Anderson Pilar pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to notch his first save of the year. Willrodt (0-2) took the loss while Gavin Hollowell (1-0) earned the win after tossing a perfect eighth inning.[
]Game two of the series is Wednesday night. Nuts left-hander Adam Macko works against Fresno right-hander Anderson Amarista. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.
