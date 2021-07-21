20-Hit Outburst Propels Giants to Seventh Consecutive Win

The San Jose Giants pounded out 20 hits and scored eight unanswered runs in a 9-3 series-opening victory over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. Marco Luciano and Luis Matos both homered while eight of the nine players in the San Jose lineup produced multi-hit games at the plate. The victory extended the Giants' (44-23) winning streak to a season-high seven games.

San Jose trailed early on Tuesday as Stockton scored twice in the top of the second before a single tally in the third inning to move in front by a 3-1 margin. The Ports though wouldn't score again for the remainder of the contest and the Giants offense kicked into a high gear en route to the convincing win.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alex Canario and Luis Toribio delivered back-to-back one-out singles before Jimmy Glowenke smacked an RBI double into the left center gap to trim the Ports advantage to 3-2. The potential tying and go-ahead runs were both ultimately stranded in scoring position, but San Jose would keep the pressure on the following inning.

Matos led off the bottom of the fifth with a soaring solo home run to deep left center to tie the game at 3-3. The homer was Matos' seventh of the season.

Patrick Bailey followed the long ball with a sharp single into right before Luciano stepped to the plate and launched a towering 415-foot home run to left. Luciano's league-leading 16th home run of the season put the Giants ahead 5-3 and San Jose wouldn't look back.

The Giants knocked out five hits during a three-run sixth-inning rally to stretch their lead to 8-3. Casey Schmitt led off with a single and immediately scored when the next batter, Matos, hammered a double to the fence in right center.

After Bailey struck out, Luciano collected his third RBI of the game as he singled home Matos to make it 7-3. Jairo Pomares then singled and after Canario struck out, Toribio served a soft line drive into shallow left for another RBI single as Luciano came home for an 8-3 cushion.

San Jose put the finishing touches on their big night at the plate with one more run in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Pomares doubled before a two-out walk to Toribio put runners on first and second. Glowenke then singled up the middle plating Pomares extending the lead to 9-3. Carter Williams followed with a single of his own for the Giants' 20th and final hit of the game before the inning came to a close.

Carson Ragsdale (4-3) earned the win with a solid five-inning start. The right-hander was charged with only one earned run (three runs total). Ragsdale scattered seven hits, walked one and struck out eight.

Stockton's runs against the San Jose starter came when a throwing error committed by the second baseman Glowenke allowed two Ports to score in the top of the second. An inning later, T.J. Schofield-Sam hit a two-out RBI double. Ragsdale though came back to strikeout three hitters in a scoreless top of the fourth before working a 1-2-3 fifth inning to complete his outing.

After the Giants took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, Ivan Armstrong entered from the bullpen and fired two scoreless innings. Armstrong allowed two hits, but induced double plays in both of his frames. He struck out two. Wilkelma Castillo then fanned three over two scoreless innings to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Offensive Outburst

The 20 hits by the Giants was their highest total in a home game this season. It was one off their season-high total of 21 hits, which was accomplished four days ago in Modesto.

Matos, Luciano Lead The Way

Luis Matos (3-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had three extra-base hits on Tuesday - two doubles and a homer. He's now 14-for-29 (.483 AVG) over his last six games. Matos leads the Giants with 19 doubles this year. Marco Luciano (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) reached the 50-RBI mark for the season after driving in three.

Other Hitting Standouts

Luis Toribio (3-for-3, RBI) reached base in all five of his plate appearances with three singles and two walks while Alex Canario (3-for-5, SB) also finished with three hits. Carter Williams (2-for-5, SB), Casey Schmitt (2-for-6), Jairo Pomares (2-for-5, 2B) and Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) added two hits apiece. All nine players in the lineup had at least one hit.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Ports 20-10. San Jose was 6-for-19 with runners in scoring position while Stockton finished 0-for-4. Giants pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts and issued only one walk.

Winning Streak

The Giants have scored 65 runs during their current seven-game winning streak (9.3 runs per game).

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

