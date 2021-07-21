Ports Fall to Giants in Series Opener
July 21, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release
SAN JOSE, Ca.- The San Jose Giants pounded out 20 hits and scored seven runs between the fourth and sixth innings as the Ports fell in the series opener 9-3 at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.
Trailing 1-0 heading into top of the second inning, the Ports (25-42) jumped ahead with a two-run frame. With runners on second and third and two outs, Robert Puason reached on a throwing error by Giants' second baseman Jimmy Glowenke to score two runs and give the Ports a 2-1 lead.
Stockton struck for another in the top of the third inning. With two outs and nobody on, Jose Rivas singled through the left side and scored on a T.J. Schofield-Sam double to left center field to make it 3-1.
After striking for a run in the fourth to cut the Ports' lead to 3-2, the Giants (44-23) took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Luis Matos led off the frame with a solo home run to left field to tie the game at three. After Patrick Bailey followed the Matos blast with a single, Marco Luciano lifted off with a home run of his own, a two-run shot, to give San Jose a 5-3 lead.
San Jose added three more in the sixth inning and one more in the eighth, while the Ports managed just three hits after the fourth inning.
Reliever Daniel Martinez (3-4) took the loss for Stockton, allowing nine hits and four runs over three innings. Giants starter Carson Ragsdale (4-3) picked up the win, allowing three runs with eight strikeouts over his five innings.
The Ports and Giants continue their six game series on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.
