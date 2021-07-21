A Pair of Wild Pitches Gives Fresno 10th Straight Victory

Fresno, CA (Tuesday, July 20) - A pair of wild pitches helped the Fresno Grizzlies (46-21) sneak past the Modesto Nuts (36-31) 2-1 Tuesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 25 games over .500 and extended their win streak to 10 contests, a season-long. The Grizzlies are 15-2 in the month of July and improved to 32-4 when allowing three runs or fewer.

Zac Veen and Julio Carreras both scampered home on wild pitches for the Grizzlies. Veen's run occurred in the fourth while Carreras scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. Both batters reached base via singles. Ezequiel Tovar picked up the other two hits, one for a bloop double to center. The Nuts plated their only run from a Matt Scheffler sacrifice fly to right. He went 3-for-3 on the night while Trent Tingelstad added a pair of singles.

Five Fresno arms combined on the one-run, five-hit masterpiece. Tony Locey hurled a career-high four scoreless innings. The righty allowed three hits and one walk with four punchouts in his first professional start. He gave way to Anderson Bido (1.0 IP), Blair Calvo (2.0 IP), Gavin Hollowell (1-0, win) and Anderson Pilar (1.0 IP, save) who wrapped up the final five frames. Hollowell enjoyed his first Grizzlies triumph while Pilar secured his first Fresno save.

Modesto starter Josias De Los Santos was brilliant despite not factoring in the decision. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out five. Matthew Willrodt (0-2) took the defeat after permitting the Carreras' wild pitch run. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

- 3B Julio Carreras (1-2, R, BB, SB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-3, 2B)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- C Matt Scheffler (3-3, RBI)

- LF Trent Tingelstad (2-4)

- RHP Josias De Los Santos (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 21 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto LHP Adam Macko (2-1, 5.96) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (1-1, 8.25), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Gavin Hollowell has allowed zero runs and only one hit in five appearances since joining the Grizzlies.

