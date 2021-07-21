Giants Fall 6-2, Win Streak Ends at Seven

The San Jose Giants saw their season-high win streak snapped at seven games with a 6-2 loss to the Stockton Ports on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Stockton's Lawrence Butler drove in all six Ports runs with a third-inning two-run homer and an eighth-inning grand slam. Ryan Murphy dazzled on the mound for the Giants in defeat matching a career-high with 12 strikeouts in seven strong innings of work. San Jose (44-24) and Stockton have now split the first two games of the series.

Wednesday's contest was scoreless until Butler's first blast of the day. Danny Bautista led off the top of the third with a single and then stole second. Murphy came back with consecutive strikeouts of Alexander Campos and Robert Puason, but Butler then drove a 1-2 pitch over the fence in deep left center for a two-run home run.

San Jose was held off the board through the first four innings before breaking through in the bottom of the fifth as Alex Canario hammered the first pitch of the frame off the fence in deep left. Canario raced into third for a triple and then scored on the play when the relay throw from the shortstop Puason sailed away for an error.

Later in the fifth, Carter Williams singled with two outs and advanced to second on a passed ball, but was stranded there when Jimmy Glowenke struck out to end the inning.

The Giants were then set down in order in the sixth before Ports reliever Jorge Juan pitched around a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to keep Stockton ahead by a 2-1 margin.

Justin Crump relieved Murphy to begin the top of the eighth and immediately ran into trouble. A single off the bat of Junior Perez started the inning before Bautista dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Crump followed with back-to-back walks to Campos and Puason to set the table for Butler, who launched a 2-0 pitch to deep left for a grand slam. The home run was Butler's second of the game, team-leading 12th this season and it stretched the Ports advantage to 6-1.

San Jose got one run back in the bottom of the eighth, but would get no closer. Williams hit a leadoff triple into the right field corner and scored two batters later on Luis Matos' groundout to make it 6-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Jairo Pomares doubled with one out, but the next two hitters were set down as Stockton snapped their season-high nine-game losing skid.

GIANTS NOTES

Murphy's Gem

Ryan Murphy allowed only two hits and two runs (both earned) during his seven innings on the mound. Murphy, who matched his longest start of the season, retired the final 13 batters he faced. The right-hander walked none while his 12 strikeouts tied the most by a Giants pitcher this season. Murphy now leads Low-A West in strikeouts this year (105 SO in 70 IP).

Inside The Box Score

The Ports won despite being out-hit by the Giants 7-5. San Jose was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Giants pitching collected 15 strikeouts in the loss. Jorge Juan, who entered the game for Stockton to begin the bottom of the fourth, was credited with the win after tossing four innings with one run allowed and five strikeouts.

Hitting Leaders

Carter Williams (2-for-4, 3B) and Jairo Pomares (2-for-4, 2B) each had multi-hit games for the Giants while Alex Canario (1-for-3, 3B) hit his team-leading third triple of the year.

Roster Moves

Catcher Fabian Pena and reliever Ty Weber returned to the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento before the game on Wednesday.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

