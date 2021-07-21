Quakes Open Road Trip with Huge Win

Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes took over first place in the South Division on Tuesday night, opening up a six-game series at Visalia with an impressive 18-10 come-from-behind win over the Rawhide.

Eddys Leonard smacked a pair of homers and Jonny DeLuca and Sauryn Lao each drove in three to put Rancho a game ahead of Inland Empire in the standings, thanks to the 66ers' loss at home to Lake Elsinore.

The Rawhide grabbed an early 2-0 lead over Gavin Stone, but Rancho got after Visalia starter Adrian Del Moral (0-5) in the second inning, scoring five times to take the lead for good.

Leading 5-4 in the third, Leonard blasted his 11th of the year, a solo-shot to make it 6-4.

In the fifth, Rancho broke open a close game, scoring four times to take a commanding 12-5 lead.

Leonard delivered his second solo-shot (12) of the game in the sixth, making it 13-5.

The Rancho bats posted 17 total hits, with Leonard, DeLuca and Jorbit Vivas leading the way with three hits each.

Stone lasted just three innings, as he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in the no-decision.

Joan Valdez (1-0) allowed a single run over two innings in relief to earn the win.

The Quakes (35-31) will send Robbie Peto (0-3) to the mound on Wednesday, as the Quakes will look to make it two straight on the current 12-game road trip. Visalia will answer Austin Pope (0-9) in game two of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:00pm.

