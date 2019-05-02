Bush Battles, But Tourists Unable to Complete Sweep
May 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- Asheville's Nick Bush went to work on Thursday night against the Hagerstown Suns. The starting pitcher spun a season-high six innings and struck out a season-high seven batters. Bush's effort was not quite enough to give the Tourists their first series sweep of the year and Asheville fell to Hagerstown 7-3.
The Suns used a big inning in the third and one more big inning in the seventh to account for all seven of their runs. Asheville had to deal with a game starting pitcher on the Hagerstown side all night. Joan Adon consistently pounded the strike zone with his high-90's velocity.
Asheville plated their first run of the contest in the sixth inning. Terrin Vavra led off the inning with a single and moved around the bases on some small ball. Grant Lavigne knocked in Vavra with an RBI groundout.
The Tourists were within striking distance at 3-1; however, the Suns broke the game open with a four-run seventh. Asheville countered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. One of those runs came on Vavra's third hit of the game; an RBI double down the left field line.
Hagerstown was able to keep the Tourists from rallying over the game's final two innings. Asheville finished just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position but stayed in the game with stellar defense. The Tourists have not committed an error in their last five ballgames.
Next on the slate is a date with the South Atlantic League's top team, the Delmarva Shorebirds. Friday night's contest at McCormick Field will begin at 7:05pm.
