Greenville Falls to Hickory on Wednesday

May 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Hickory Crawdads scored seven runs in the first four innings to jump out to an early lead, before overtaking the Greenville Drive, 11-6, on Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

After a scoreless first inning, both teams got on the board in the second. Hickory got three straight singles to start the second, before a groundout by Migual Aparicio scored one, a single by Frainyer Chavez scored a second and a groundout by Johnathan Ornelas plated the third, giving the Crawdads a 3-0 lead. Greenville came back with one in the bottom, as Grant Williams drove in Triston Casas, who led off the inning with a double, with an RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.

Hickory added three more in the second. An RBI fielder's choice by Chris Seise brought in the first and a two-RBI single by Miguel Aparicio sent home two more to push the lead to 6-1.

Greenville once again answered in the bottom half. Devlin Granberg tripled to right with one out and scored on a wild pitch a few pitches later. Two batters later, Triston Casas hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot to center, to cut the lead to 6-3.

Hickory added one in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Matt Whatley to make it a 7-3 game.

The Drive made it a two-run game with two runs in the seventh. With two on and two out, Brandon Howlett singled to left to score Granberg and Marino Campana and cut the advantage to 7-5.

Hickory though would load the bases with no outs in the eighth and Sam Huff hit his 13th home run of the season, a grand slam to right center, to put the Crawdads out in front for good with an 11-5 lead.

Greenville tacked on one run in the ninth, as Campana doubled to center to score Granberg for the final score of 11-6.

Hickory reliever Scott Engler (2-1) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts. Drive starter Brayan Bello (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Howlett led the night with a game-high four hits for the Drive, followed by Granberg with a 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored. Casas added a 2-for-5 night with two runs and an RBI, while Campana went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Drive reliever Hunter Haworth was sharp out of the bullpen, working 4.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit and striking out eight against three walks.

The series will conclude on Thursday with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Drive will look to Alex Scherff (0-1, 1.89 ERA) to help salvage the series, as he goes against Hickory's Ronny Henriquez (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.