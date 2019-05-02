Greenville Falls to Hickory on Wednesday
May 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Hickory Crawdads scored seven runs in the first four innings to jump out to an early lead, before overtaking the Greenville Drive, 11-6, on Wednesday night at Fluor Field.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams got on the board in the second. Hickory got three straight singles to start the second, before a groundout by Migual Aparicio scored one, a single by Frainyer Chavez scored a second and a groundout by Johnathan Ornelas plated the third, giving the Crawdads a 3-0 lead. Greenville came back with one in the bottom, as Grant Williams drove in Triston Casas, who led off the inning with a double, with an RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.
Hickory added three more in the second. An RBI fielder's choice by Chris Seise brought in the first and a two-RBI single by Miguel Aparicio sent home two more to push the lead to 6-1.
Greenville once again answered in the bottom half. Devlin Granberg tripled to right with one out and scored on a wild pitch a few pitches later. Two batters later, Triston Casas hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot to center, to cut the lead to 6-3.
Hickory added one in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Matt Whatley to make it a 7-3 game.
The Drive made it a two-run game with two runs in the seventh. With two on and two out, Brandon Howlett singled to left to score Granberg and Marino Campana and cut the advantage to 7-5.
Hickory though would load the bases with no outs in the eighth and Sam Huff hit his 13th home run of the season, a grand slam to right center, to put the Crawdads out in front for good with an 11-5 lead.
Greenville tacked on one run in the ninth, as Campana doubled to center to score Granberg for the final score of 11-6.
Hickory reliever Scott Engler (2-1) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts. Drive starter Brayan Bello (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.
Howlett led the night with a game-high four hits for the Drive, followed by Granberg with a 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored. Casas added a 2-for-5 night with two runs and an RBI, while Campana went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Drive reliever Hunter Haworth was sharp out of the bullpen, working 4.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit and striking out eight against three walks.
The series will conclude on Thursday with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Drive will look to Alex Scherff (0-1, 1.89 ERA) to help salvage the series, as he goes against Hickory's Ronny Henriquez (0-1, 6.00 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2019
- Greensboro Takes Series with 8-3 Win over Rome - Rome Braves
- Greenville Falls to Hickory on Wednesday - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.