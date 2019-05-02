Adon, Four-Run 7th Put Tourists Away in Finale

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Joan Adon allowed just one run in nearly six innings and Hagerstown utilized a four-run seventh headlined by a Kyle Marinconz two-run double to vault over the Asheville Tourists 7-3 at McCormick Field Thursday night.

Adon (W, 2-1), allowed just two base runners through the first five innings while fanning the side in the second to earn a final line of 5.2 innings pitched, three hits and one earned run, while wringing up eight batters.

The bats took some pressure of their starter, etching two big innings in the board. Hagerstown (11-16) started the third with a Nic Perkins double to right before Marinconz smashed a homer over the center field wall to start the scoring. Next, Gilbert Lara poked a single up the middle to keep his hitting-streak alive before Jacob Rhinesmith roped a two bagger to right to score the shortstop and put Hagerstown in front 3-0.

Marinconz's night was not over there. After Riley Pint walked the bases loaded with no one out, the second baseman ushered Juan Pascal and Cody Wilson, who doubled home two in the previous at-bat, home to push Hagerstown to a 7-1 lead over Asheville (10-16).

Marinconz finished the night with four RBI. He's the first Sun to accomplish that feat this year.

Lara's hitting-streak reached 17-games and remains tied for the longest-active streak in Minor League Baseball. Jarred Kelenic waited until the ninth inning to pop a single into center field, but it was good enough to keep pace with Hagerstown's shortstop.

Tourist starter Nick Bush (L, 1-2), earned the tough-luck loss after offering a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings.

Chandler Day was the first reliever in from the pen. The righty allowed one run in 1.1 innings before handing the ball to Aaron Fletcher. The Houston-product set-down a pair via the strikeout in as many hitless innings.

The Tourists picked up two runs in a wonky seventh frame. Javier Guevara reached on a fielder's choice before coming around on a Terrin Vavra double. Vavra would later score after Luke Morgan struck out swinging and on a dropped third strike, Perkins threw the ball into center field to bring the base-runner home.

Hagerstown travels to Augusta tomorrow to open up a four-game series with the GreenJackets. LHP Tim Cate (0-1, 1.65 ERA) gets the call for the Suns while Augusta sends RHP Blake Rivera (1-0, 4.60 ERA) to the bump to open up the series.

