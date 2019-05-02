Greensboro Takes Series with 8-3 Win over Rome

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers used a 6 run rally fueled by three homeruns to take the fight to the Rome Braves on Wednesday evening and ultimately defeated the visitors 8-3 in a series-clinching victory. Despite a pair of homers from Trey Harris, the Braves were unable to muster a comeback en route to dropping their fourth consecutive game overall.

Greensboro has been able to use walks and homers to do the majority of their damage against the Braves pitching staff in the series. On Wednesday it was one frame that unraveled on starter RHP Odalvi Javier, chasing him from the game after 2.2 innings and putting Rome in a position it could not recover from.

With the game tied 0-0 in the Bottom of the 3rd inning, Javier walked the leadoff man Zac Susi on 9 pitches. The next hitter, Fabricio Macias followed with a two run homer. Lolo Sanchez made it back-to-back bombs on a shot out to left. Another walk and an elevated pitch count got Javier out of the game. Reliever LHP Tanner Lawson then surrendered a two run shot to Rodolfo Castro making it 5-0. Another run scored after a double and an error.

In the hole 6-0, Rome got a long homerun from Harris in the 4th inning out to left center, landing over the outfield berm and onto the concourse. The same day he was named Rome Braves Player of the Month for April, Harris enjoyed the first multi-homer game for a Braves hitter this season. He smacked a line drive shot out to left in the 9th inning to bring Rome within five. The only other tally on the night for the visitors came on a double-play groundout off the bat of Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rome pitchers have allowed six homeruns and walked 13 hitters across 16 innings in the series. They've also struck out 18 Grasshoppers.

In addition to the big effort by Harris, Logan Brown went 1-2 with two walks. Rodriguez finished the night going 1-3 with a double and a walk. Javier threw 2.2 innings, allowed four runs on two hits, though both knocks were homers. He struck out three and walked three.

Rome and Greensboro conclude their three game series on Thursday evening at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 6.35) while Greensboro will counter with RHP Steven Jennings (1-3, 7.89).

Rome (9-16): 3 R 5 H 2 E

Greensboro (16-9): 8 R 9 H 1 E

W: Nicholas Economos (3-1)

L: Odalvi Javier (0-1)

Time: 2:58

Attendance: 3,159

