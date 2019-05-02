Game Notes (May 2)

May 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power goes for its second sweep of the Lakewood BlueClaws this evening in the series finale at FirstEnergy Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (first start) will make his full-season debut for West Virginia.

POWER CLAIMS SERIES WITH 2-1 WIN: West Virginia was able to benefit from a catcher's interference call in the ninth inning that plated the go-ahead run, giving the Power just enough for a 2-1 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws Wednesday evening at FirstEnergy Park. West Virginia struck first in the sixth, as Jake Anchia scored the team's first run thanks to a missed catch error on Lakewood right fielder Carlos De La Cruz. However, the BlueClaws tied it in the bottom of the sixth on an infield single by Rafael Marchan, who brought in Hunter Stovall after he tripled. That was the only tally Lakewood could muster against Steven Moyers, who spun six innings and gave up five hits while striking out six batters. David Ellingson tossed two scoreless frames to keep the game tied at one heading to the ninth. In the final frame, Anchia worked a leadoff walk against Kyle Glogoski before moving to second on a passed ball. Nick Rodriguez also earned a free pass, while both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch from new reliever Tyler Carr. Jarred Kelenic was then intentionally walked to load the bases for Onil Pena. On a 1-0 pitch, Pena struck Marchan with his swing, and catcher's interference was called, plating the second run for the Power. Bryan Pall closed out the game by working around a one-out hit from Ben Pelletier, ending the game with strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play.

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Kelenic currently possesses the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball at 17 games (dating back to April 11), during which he is 31-for-68 (.455) with six home runs, 10 doubles and 17 RBI. He has also reached base safely in his last 18 games (dating back to April 10). The only other player to record a similar hitting streak this season is Jesus Fabela, who posted a 17-gamer from April 5-25 in the Triple-A Mexican League. The outfielder is the first Power player to post a 15-game hitting streak since Ben Bengtson strung one together from 5/29 to 6/14 last season. Kelenic collected his 10th multi-hit game of the season Wednesday (seventh two-hit game), the most on the Power. The 19-year-old's .344 average ranks eighth-best in the league, while his six homers are tied fourth-best and his 17 RBI are deadlocked at 10th-most in the SAL. Kelenic also has the third-best slugging percentage (.622), hits (32), extra-base hits (16) and OPS (1.060), as well as the second-most doubles (10).

FINDING HIS ROAD GROOVE: Moyers turned in his first successful start away from Appalachian Power Park Wednesday night, hurling six innings and allowing just one run on five hits while striking out six and walking one. Prior to his outing in Lakewood, the 25-year-old was 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA outside the friendly confines of Charleston, W.Va. With his third quality start of the season behind him, the southpaw has shrunk his road mark to 7.04, a difference of 3.57. Conversely, Moyers has not given up a run at home over his first two starts, spanning 13 innings on the mound.

BANNER BULLPEN: The Power bullpen locked down another win Wednesday night, combining to twirl three scoreless innings in relief of Moyers. Ellingson did not allow a hit in his two innings of duty, walking a pair of batters and striking out one, while Pall ceded just one hit and picked up a strikeout. West Virginia's relief corps has tossed seven shutout innings in the first two contests of this seven-game road swing. The Power has the lowest team ERA in the SAL (2.52).

BRYAN'S BIG MOMENT: Pall recorded his first career Minor League save in his seventh career game Wednesday night. The Michigan product is currently in his first year of professional baseball after missing the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. Pall is the third Power reliever to post at least one save this season, joining Dayeison Arias (2) and Nolan Hoffman (4). The Illinois native had seven saves over 50 career appearances with the Maize and Blue.

GOOD LUCK LOGAN: Prior to Wednesday's game, the Seattle Mariners announced that RHP Logan Gilbert had been promoted to High-A Modesto, the first Power pitcher elevated to a higher level this season. Gilbert leaves the South Atlantic League after a dominant four starts, going 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19.2 innings of work.

DIVISIONAL CLASHES: After playing just three games against Northern Division foes in the season's first 23 games, West Virginia now faces a division-heavy stretch starting with this road trip. The Power will play 8 of their next 12 games against members of their own division, including five straight against Lakewood and Greensboro before finishing their next homestand with a three-game set against the Kannapolis Intimidators. West Virginia is 5-0 against their division in 2019 after sweeping Lakewood from 4/15-4/17 at Appalachian Power Park and winning the first two games in N.J.

POWER POINTS: With a 17-7 record through 24 games, West Virginia has posted its second-best start in team history through that many contests (18-5 in 2007)... Joseph Rosa swiped his fifth stolen base, the most on the team... Bobby Honeyman notched his second multi-hit game of the year... The Power turned two double plays, tying a season-high.

