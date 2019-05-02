Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns wrap up their season series with the Asheville Tourists tonight at 7:05 p.m. at McCormick Field. After dropping four consecutive games for the first time this season, RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 4.50) is charged with getting the Suns back on track tonight. Meanwhile, Asheville tosses LHP Nick Bush (1-2, 7.56 ERA).

SUNS DROP SEVENTH OF LAST EIGHT GAMES: The Suns and Tourists played in a back-and-forth contest that Asheville took 7-5 at McCormick Field Thursday. The Suns jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Gilbert Lara grounded out to score Cody Wilson in the top of the first before the Tourists answered with a pair of runs in the home half of the frame. The next time the Suns came up though, they scored a pair as Nic Perkins banged a triple off the right field wall to plate Pablo O'Connor and Justin Connell. After that, it was all Asheville until Lara homered in the ninth with no one on and a pair of outs to bring us our final score. Jackson Stoeckinger (L, 1-1) was on the hook after allowing a pair of runs to score, one inherited from starter Tomas Alastre, in the bottom of the fourth.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more April 12 and continued the stretch Wednesday. Over those 16 games, Lara has earned 26 hits in 68 at-bats, good for a .382 average over that span. The infielder has also has hit three homers and driven in 15 runs during that time. Lara is tied for the longest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League. West Virginia's Jarred Kelenic is actively on a 16-game hitting streak for the Power. Kelenic extended his streak with third inning double against the Lakewood BlueClaws in the first inning Wednesday night, increasing his streak average to .446 since April 11.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs Wednesday, Lara now has hit five of his team-high six homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his six homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year. In the four games that Lara played against the Tourists prior to this series at McCormick Field, he knocked a pair of homers and drove in four runs.

C'MON AND TAKE A FREE RIDE: Last night, starter Tomas Alastre walked five batters in 3.1 innings. The righty has now walked 22 batters in 25 innings this season, including walking four or more batters in four of his six outings with the Suns this year. The Venezuelan pitcher had a career-high 44 walks with the Suns in 118.1 frames last season with the Suns, but should he pitch the same amount of innings, he is on pace to walk 104 batters this season.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had six quality starts from their rotation this season, three from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last two from Francys Peguero. In those six starts, the Suns have a 1-5 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

SUN SPOTS: Hagerstown has now dropped eight of their last 10 and seven of their last eight games. The Suns are currently riding a season-high four game losing streak that began against the Grasshoppers Saturday.

