Brooklyn Takes Rubber Match from Wilmington, 6-1 on Sunday

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Jose Chacin shoved, Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio mashed, and the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-1 Sunday at Maimonides Park.

Win: Chacin (2-0) | Loss: Shuman (0-3)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (18), Mauricio (18)

Attn: 1,700

KEY PLAYS

Brooklyn starter Jose Chacin struck out four over six innings of scoreless baseball, surrendering five hits and two walks. He stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning to finish the start on a strong note, earning the win.

Ahead 2-0 in the seventh, Ronny Mauricio put the game away with a three-run home run to left-center field, bringing in three runs. Mauricio's 18th home run traveled 404 feet.

In the bottom of the first, Francisco Alvarez hit a 414-foot home run, a two-run shot, deep down the left-field line that stayed fair to give the 'Clones a 2-0 lead.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jose Chacin: W, 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, home run, two RBIs, run

Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, home run, three RBIs, run

Jaylen Palmer: 1-2, two walks, two runs

Luis Gonzalez: 1-4, double, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

Jose Chacin made his second Cyclones start and has allowed one earned run over 11 2/3 combined innings.

Francisco Alvarez hit his 20th home run and 18th with Brooklyn after two with Low-A St. Lucie.

The Cyclones won the series three games to two and won their second-consecutive series after taking four of seven last week against Aberdeen. Brooklyn has won three series, including two against Wilmington.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium -- Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP David Griffin (2-0, 2.29 ERA) vs. TBD

