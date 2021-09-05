McGowan's Three-Run Homer Gives Bowling Green Series Sweep on Sunday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jacson McGowan's late game homer helped the Bolidos de Bowling Green (75-33) complete the six-game series sweep with a 6-3 win over the Llamas de Hickory (45-60) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday and resume play on the road Tuesday against Winston-Salem.

The Bolidos plated the first run of the game in the third inning against Hickory starter Kevin Gowdy. Erik Ostberg led off with a single and moved to second on an error that allowed Hill Alexander to reach. Robert Alvarez singled down the first baseline, bringing home Ostberg and giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Hickory charged back in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Konner Piotto had a two-RBI single, putting the Llamas out in front 2-1. Later in the inning, Derwin Barreto worked a bases-loaded walk, expanding Hickory's lead to 3-1.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the sixth against Llamas reliever Josh Smith. Brett Wisely singled with one out to get the offense started. Jordan Qsar lifted a ball to left and Hickory left-fielder Jared Walker made an error with the ball bouncing over the wall, putting runners at second and third. McGowan brought both home on a base hit, tying the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bowling Green regained the lead against Llamas pitcher Sean Chandler. Alika Williams walked to lead off the inning and Jordan Qsar advanced him to second with a single. McGowan stepped up to the plate and lined a ball over the wall in right, putting the Bolidos ahead 6-3. Ezequiel Zabaleta logged the final three outs in the ninth, securing a 6-3 Bowling Green win.

Taj Bradley struck out seven over 3.2 innings, while allowing three unearned runs on four hits and three walks. Trey Cumbie tossed 2.1 scoreless frames while walking four and striking out three. Jose Lopez (2-0) hurled 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two. Zabaleta (3) pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and earning his third save of the year.

Notes: McGowan had his 14th multi-hit game of the year... It was also had his 11th multi-RBI performance of the season... McGowan had five RBIs for the first time this season... it is the eighth five-RBI game for a Hot Rods hitter in 2021... Taj Bradley had his first start of less than five inning since joining Bowling Green... The Hot Rods are 17-25 the season when being outhit... They are 48-18 when scoring first... BG finishes the season series against Hickory with a 10-2 record... They are 13-7 against them all-time...The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before traveling to Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in a six-game series.

