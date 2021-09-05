BlueClaws Drop Road Trip Finale Sunday at Aberdeen

September 5, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Aberdeen scored 20 times on Sunday to beat the BlueClaws 20-1, the most runs ever allowed in a game by the BlueClaws.

The IronBirds (55-52) took four of seven in the series from Jersey Shore (49-57). Each team has 12 games left in the season, with the BlueClaws set to return home to open their final homestand on Tuesday night.

Jean Carmona had four hits and six RBIs while Adam Hall had four hits of his own. Ryne Ogren and TT Bowens each had three.

The BlueClaws led the game 1-0 after two innings on Hunter Markwardt's third home run of the season and second of the series. Aberdeen, however, scored seven times in the third inning off Jhordany Mezquita (2-8).The seven run third inning included an RBI single by Hall, a two run triple by Lamar Sparks, and a three-run home run by Carmona.

After they added two more in the fifth, Henderson hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Finally, Aberdeen scored eight times, though all were unearned, off the BlueClaws in the seventh, capped by a three-run Dylan Harris home run. Seven of the eight runs were charged to JP Woodward, and all were unearned to the left-hander.

Zach Peek gave up one run in six innings and improved to 3-0 on the year.

Nicolas Torres went 1-4 for the BlueClaws and has hit safely in 15 of 16 games he's played with the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws open up a series with Greensboro (Pirates) on Tuesday night, the final homestand of the season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.