R-Braves Walk off Dash, 3-2, in Series Finale

ROME, GA - The R-Braves (51-56) netted an extra-innings victory in Sunday's series-finale over the Winston-Salem Dash (39-68). Rome came from behind to force extras, then walked it off with a game-winning sacrifice fly by Drew Campbell in the eleventh inning.

Both sides started the scoring early. Winston-Salem scored the game's first run in the top of the first, then Rome responded with an RBI double from Riley Delgado the following half-inning. Delgado's big hit drove in Cody Milligan to tie it up. After four scoreless innings, the Dash added another run to take a 2-1 advantage. Fortunately for the home crowd, Shean Michel knotted things up once again with a solo blast above the batter's eye, his fourth homer of the season, to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

Neither side threatened in the ninth frame, sending the game into extras. Although the Dash and R-Braves found themselves with a runner at third in the tenth inning, the two offenses were unsuccessful in driving in the go-ahead run. After Benjamin Dum kept things scoreless in the top of the eleventh, a sacrifice fly from Drew Campbell allowed Milligan to touch home plate and lift Rome to a 3-2 victory.

Delgado led the team in hits, going 2-for-4 with one double and an RBI. Michel (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) was the only other R-Brave to tally a hit on Sunday afternoon. Milligan, who finished 0-for-4, scored twice in the victory.

Mitch Stallings produced one of his best starts of the season, going five innings and allowing just one earned run on four hits. The Duke alum struck out five and issued no walks. Coleman Huntley pitched four innings and surrendered one run one three hits while striking out four. Dum earned the win (1-1; 1BB, 1K) after tossing two scoreless frames in extra innings.

With Sunday's win, the R-Braves finish with five wins in this six-game series. Rome, winners of five-in-a-row, is now five games below .500 with a 51-56 record.

Rome sits fourth in the High-A East South. They are 23 games behind division-leading Bowling Green, 18 games behind second-place Greensboro, and 6 games behind third-place Greenville.

The R-Braves hit the road next week for their final away series of the 2021 season. Rome will play six games in six games against the Asheville Tourists starting on Tuesday. Games will start at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday through Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The High-A Braves return home on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to open their final homestand of the season. That seven-game set (in six days) will be against the Hickory Crawdads. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

The Rome Braves are the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Located in Rome, Georgia, since 2003, the team has seen numerous Major League stars including Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Soroka. For up-to-date information, the team can be followed on social media @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

