Baseballs Are Hopping in Greensboro

The Hudson Valley Renegades broke their season-high five-game losing streak with a 23-4 thumping of the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday night.

The big bats broke out as the Renegades launched ten home runs and pounded out 27 hits in the win. Everson Pereira led the charge with three home runs and six runs batted in, while Eric Wagaman had five hits with two home runs. Carlos Narvaez homered and drove in four while Austin Wells had five hits with a home run. Anthony Volpe, Andres Chaparro, and Jake Sanford also added to the largesse of home runs.

The Renegades built up a 9-4 lead after six innings before it seemed like things had settled down. Starting pitcher Josh Maciejewski worked six innings, allowing all four Hoppers runs on seven hits. He earned the win to improve to 7-4. Freicer Perez and Derek Craft closed out the night on the mound for the Gades.

Things exploded even more in the ninth inning as the Renegades collected 14 runs on 11 hits. Chaparro, Sanford, and Wagaman all homered in the frame to extend the lead before Andres Alvarez moved from third base to the mound.

With three home runs already in the inning, Narvaez cranked a grand slam to add to the deluge of power. Yet Hudson Valley wasn't done. The lineup made its way back to Periera with the bases loaded and he also hit a grand slam for the final runs of the night.

The win comes in the final game of 12 in North Carolina, in which Hudson Valley went 4-8. It's also the final road game of the season for the Gades.

Hudson Valley had lost the first five in the series to the Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field. They now return home to face the Brooklyn Cyclones beginning on Tuesday night. The Renegades (64-43) trail the Grasshoppers (69-39) by 4.5 games in High-A East.

Greensboro travels to Jersey Shore before making their first trip to the Hudson Valley to finish the regular season next week.

