Greenville Drops Home Finale, 8-1

Greenville, S.C. - Asheville plated four runs in the third and two in the fourth and sixth innings to beat the Drive, 8-1, in their final home game of 2021 Sunday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville managed just four hits, one homer and a double. Tyler Dearden drove in the lone run with his ninth inning blast. Brandon Howlett connected on the double for his only hit of the night. Stephen Scott and Jaxx Groshans tallied the only other hits.

Yusniel Padron-Artiles was charged with the loss after relenting six runs over 4.0 innings. He fanned eight and walked two with one homer.

Diosmerky Taveras earned the win. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Asheville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning on a Shay Whitcomb two-run double and C.J. Stubbs two-run homer.

They added two more in the fourth on a two-run double by JC Correa to take a 6-0 lead.

Justin Dirden and Ramiro Rodriguez stroked back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Asheville to claim an 8-0 advantage.

Dearden prevented the shutout in the ninth frame with his team-leading 19th homer of the year.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will begin a six-game series at Hickory, affiliate of the Texas Rangers, Tuesday at 7:00.

