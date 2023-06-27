Brooklyn Native Jaylen Palmer Promoted to AA Binghamton

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In conjunction with the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones announced today that OF Jaylen Palmer has been transferred to Double-A Binghamton. In a corresponding move, Brooklyn has added OF Rhylan Thomas, who was transferred from Single-A St. Lucie.

Palmer, a Canarsie native, first joined the Cyclones from St. Lucie in August of 2021. During his tenure on Coney Island, the 22-year-old filled up the stat sheet and ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in several categories.

After Sunday's victory, Palmer is first all-time in Cyclones history in games played (200), at-bats (656), plate appearances (784), runs scored (100), walks (107), stolen bases (48), and hit-by-pitches (17). Additionally, the Holy Cross High School alum is second all-time in total bases (203) and extra-base hits (46), third in hits (125) and RBI (68), and tied for fourth in home runs (17).

Entering Monday, Palmer appeared in 59 games for Brooklyn in 2023. The right-handed swinger held a .167 batting average (33-198) with 27 runs scored, 11 extra-base knocks, four home runs, 18 RBI, and 19 stolen bases.

Thomas, INF D'Andre Smith's college teammate at Southern California, arrives on Coney Island after a tenure in the Florida State League. In 35 games for the St. Lucie Mets, the 23-year-old posted a .308 average (37-120) with 13 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, a home run, 9 runs batted in, and more walks (14) than strikeouts (12).

Following off days on Monday and Tuesday, the Cyclones will continue their two-week homestand with six games against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the contest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Maimonides Park

