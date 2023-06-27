BlueClaws to Honor Military Heroes on July 6th with Special Jersey Ceremony

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Thursday, July 6th promises to be a very special night at ShoreTown Ballpark as the BlueClaws honor fallen military heroes from across New Jersey as part of Military Appreciation Night, presented by OceanFirst Bank.

The night will once again feature special jerseys worn by BlueClaws players and coaches that each feature the name of a fallen military hero from New Jersey. These jerseys will then be presented to the families in an on-field ceremony after the 7:05 pm game.

"This is a very special night for all of us," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're honored to recognize these heroes from our communities that gave everything in service to our country. The ceremony is moving and we certainly encourage everyone in attendance to stay for the duration of the game so they can recognize these heroes and honor their memory and sacrifice."

The ceremony will begin shortly after the game, with BlueClaws players lined up along the first base line and the families line up along the third base line.

"These military heroes and their families are truly the best of us, and so are their families," said Ricciutti. "The BlueClaws, our players, coaches, and staff are able to play a small role in recognizing their service and sacrifice, and we look forward to July 6th."

Fans are encouraged to wear Red, White and Blue and arrive early. Those in attendance will receive mini American Flags upon entrance, while supplies last.

The night will also include the BlueClaws annual Troop Supply Drive in conjunction with the IBEW-Local 400 Military Committee. Boxes will be set up for the Troop Supply and Care Package Drive in the front of the ballpark and fans are encouraged to donate razors, snacks, baby wipes, shampoo, soap, non-chocolate candies and sweets, sun block with SPF 40+, lip balm, writing utensils, silly string, deodorant, tissues, q-tips, white socks, batteries, insect repellent, and flashlights.

Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30 pm and included a special ceremony, hosted in conjunction with Wreaths Across America. The ceremony, which will take place on the third base concourse, will feature the presentation of wreaths for each branch of the military. There will also be honor guards representing Disabled American Veterans of Brick, Southern Regional ROTC, and the Jr. ROTC from Toms River North. Amazing Grace will be performed by

The BlueClaws also have a special ticket package available with Wreaths Across America. Fans can sponsor a wreath that will be laid at a gravesite this December as part of Wreaths Across America Day. As part of the donation, a ticket will be donated to Military Appreciation Night so a military member, active or retired, can enjoy the game.

