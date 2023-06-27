BBQ, Brews, and Baseball a Unique Buffet and Beer Tasting Experience

June 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Join us Wednesday, July 5th for the Drive's Beer tasting and BBQ event, located in our newly expanded 500 Club, along the first base side of Fluor Field!

Your ticket includes a 2-hour BBQ Buffet, as well as a private beer sampling of different craft beers from YeeHaw Brewery, Thomas Creek, and more. Each guest will receive one free 12 oz. beer of their choice from the 500 Club bar as part of the event, plus there's live music, the chance to win prizes, great Drive baseball, and more! Grab the crew and come on over!

*Must be 21 years of age to participate in this event.

