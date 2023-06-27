Winston-Salem Drops Series Opener to Aberdeen 5-2

ABERDEEN, MD - Tuesday saw the promotion of a few new players to Winston-Salem, but the Dash couldn't overcome the Aberdeen IronBirds in game one of a six-game road set. The Dash fell 5-2 in front of 1,513 fans at Ripken Stadium.

Leading off for Winston-Salem and manning center field was Jacob Burke, one of two arrivals from Single-A to crack Tuesday night's starting lineup. Burke has been an on-base machine this season, batting .315 with a .928 OPS with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

In his first at-bat with the Dash, Burke did what he does best and ripped a single to left field for his first knock in High-A. Winston-Salem couldn't manage to drive him in though, and headed to the bottom of the frame where Jonathan Cannon was on the mound.

Cannon retired the side in order, including a strikeout of MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, but he ran into some trouble shortly thereafter. In the bottom of the second, Cannon issued a leadoff walk and surrendered two consecutive singles to load the bases.

The IronBirds executed back-to-back sacrifice flies, taking an early 2-0 lead. Cannon appeared on his way to a quick third inning, retiring the first two batters he faced. Yet, Holliday laced a two-out double to right field and was driven in by a Dylan Beavers single in the next at-bat, putting Aberdeen up 3-0.

Winston-Salem was held scoreless for the first five innings, and the IronBirds wasted no time adding some insurance in the bottom of the fifth. Cannon walked a pair of batters and was pulled with two outs, but reliever Hunter Dollander couldn't work out of the jam.

Dollander walked Creed Willems to load the bases and gave up a 2-run single to Frederick Bencosme in the ensuing at-bat. The Dash quickly got to work in the top of the sixth as DJ Gladney led things off with a triple.

Tim Elko, who was promoted from Kannapolis along with Burke for the start of the series, drove Gladney in via sacrifice fly to notch his first RBI with the Dash. Winston-Salem couldn't add any further production and trailed 5-1.

Dollander struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, and the Dash added another run in the seventh courtesy of a solo shot from Wes Kath to cut the lead to 3. The homer marked his fourth of the year, and first since May 5.

Jake Palisch came out of the bullpen for the eighth and struck out two to keep the IronBirds quiet. Winston-Salem couldn't spark a ninth inning rally, though, and ultimately fell 5-2. Cannon was tabbed with the loss, just his second on the season, after going 4.2 innings and giving up five hits, 5 runs and walking four.

Aberdeen's Daniel Lloyd tossed five innings of four hit, shutout ball to pick up the win in the series opener, and Dan Hammer secured the save. The Dash are back in action against the IronBirds Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Leidos Field.

