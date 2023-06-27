Fourth of July Red, White, and Blue Picnic in the 500 Club
June 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
Join us on Tuesday, July 4th for an all-American day of food, fun, and fireworks!
Each ticket gains you access to an all-you-can-eat picnic buffet complete with our ballpark favorites - hot dogs & burgers, mac & cheese, coleslaw, baked beans and chips. Wash it all down with complimentary water, sweet tea, or lemonade or head to the cash bar in the 500 Club for something stronger.
Enjoy a tribute to our local military and veteran heroes during our Military Appreciation Day event. Look to the sky for a Special Forces Parachute Jump Team and a Vintage Warbirds Flyover pregame and then join in the celebration each inning break as we celebrate our independence and honor the local men and women that help protect it!
Take a peek in the Drive's Team Stores for new Red, White, and Blue merchandise, Drive apparel, as well as Boston Red Sox items. Each ticket will come with a 15% discount coupon that you can use at the store on July 4th!
Stay around after the game for the best fireworks show in Greenville!
