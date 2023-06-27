'Dads Squash Greensboro 7-2

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads won their seventh straight game on Tuesday night, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-2.

Reigning South Atlantic League Player of the Week Abimelec Ortiz put the 'Dads ahead 1-0 with a solo homerun.

The Grasshoppers tied the game with a rally in the fourth.

In the fifth inning, the Crawdads strung together four runs to retake the lead. The bottom of the order loaded the bases with a single by Yosy Galan and walks by Cooper Johnson and Jayce Easley. Leadoff hitter Alejandro Osuna grounded out to first but drove in the runner to give the 'Dads the lead. Keyber Rodriguez scored Johnson and Easley with a single to left. Ortiz capped off the scoring with a line drive single to make it 5-1.

The 'Dads added on two more in the bottom of the eighth. Geisel Cepeda reached on a throwing error and Galan picked up his second hit of the night. They executed a double steal before Osuna doubled them in.

Greensboro got a run in the ninth, but Jose Corniell closed the door after that in his fourth inning of work.

The series will continue tomorrow with Camp Day by Dippin' Dots. It will also be a Senior Day presented by OrthoCarolina.

