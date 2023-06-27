Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night Plus, a Cowabunga Pizza Party

Needing a break from the sewers of New York City they call home, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles decided to make Fluor Field their home on July 7 as the Drive host, Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night! No game honoring the crime fighting quartet is complete without donning the look and a Cowabunga Pizza Party!

The Drive is adding to its stellar collection of specialty jerseys as it dons Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys on the field that you can own a piece of in our game long jersey auction. Plus, enjoy a Cowabunga Pizza Party in the 500 Club for just $15 that also includes your ticket to the game.

Take part in Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inning break games, take pictures in our photo booths with character cutouts, and much more.

Pizza Party Tickets | General Game Tickets

6:05 PM - Cowabunga Pizza Party!

No one loves pizza more than the Turtles! So in honor of the best crime fighting pizza loving quartet around, join us for the pizza party of the century in the 500 Club on Friday, July 7! Your $15 ticket includes admission to the game and a pizza buffet catered by Belladina's Pizzeria!

All Game - TMNT Jersey Auction

Place your bids on the player-worn Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys at the tent at the top of the berm! Bids will be taken throughout the game and winners will be announced and allowed to get their jersey from the player on the field after the game!

