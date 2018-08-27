Brooklyn Loses Hearthbreaker, 10-9

BURLINGTON, VT - In a four-hour, 31-minute affair, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season, Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, were outlasted by the Vermont Lake Monsters 10-9 in 12 innings Sunday night in the opener of a three-game series.

W: Tovar (4-1)

L: Mitchell (1-1)

S: Adolph (6), Cortes (4)

BIG MOMENTS

Vermont broke the tie in the bottom of the 12th inning, scoring on a Jeremy Eierman double and a Wagner Lagrange fielding error in left field, giving the Lake Monsters the 10-9 victory. Brooklyn committed a season-high-tying four errors Sunday.

Carlos Cortes slammed a 424-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning, pushing the lead to 8-3.

Vermont made a monster comeback, cutting the deficit to 8-7 thanks to a three-run homer from Aaron Arruda and an RBI single by Jonah Bride.

Ross Adolph led off the game with a solo blast, kick-starting a six-run first inning against Vermont. Adolph batted again in the inning, driving in the final run on a sac fly.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Carlos Cortes: 2-6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Ross Adolph: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R

Jose Medina: 2-5, BB, R

Manny Rodriguez: 2-6, RBI, R

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn has lost on a walk off by an opponent five times in August (five of 10 losses).

The game time of four hours and 31 minutes marks the longest game of the season.

Brian Sharp extended his on-base streak to 27 consecutive games, reaching four times Sunday.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn at Vermont - Monday, 7:05 p.m.

Centennial Field - Burlington, VT

Probables: RHP Jose Butto (1-2, 5.31) vs. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (2-3, 3.40)

