Valley Cats Top IronBirds in Game One

Troy, N.Y. - Aberdeen came into Tri-City needing two out of three, and took a loss on Jimmy Murphy's complete game. Two homers powered the Valley Cats to a 4-2 win.

RUNS ON RAMOS: Milton Ramos saw a fastball from Shawn Dubin in the second inning and blasted it over the left field wall. His first shot of the year made it 2-0 'Birds.

PINEDA PLATES ONE: In the tfourth inning Andy Pineda knocked a double that brought Oscar Campos to third, Campos slipped and was thrown out by Robbie Thorburn. Luis Encarnacion scored Pineda to make it 2-1.

VALDEZ CRANKS: Enmanuel Valdez hit a ball out of "The Joe" with 110 MPH of exit velocity to tie the game in the fourth, one of the hardest hit balls in the league this season.

LUIS LEAVES: Tri-City designated hitter Luis Encarnacion topped his teammate in the seventh with a 112 MPH homer over the left field wall. Aberdeen trailed 4-2 after seven.

MURPHY LASTS: Jimmy Murphy threw the longest outing of any IronBird this season. He ended up getting through all eight innings and allowing the four earned runs. Murphy's complete game is the second longest performance by an IronBird pitcher ever.

UP NEXT: Another big one. Game two between the 'Birds and the Cats is Monday night at 7:05 from Joeseph L. Bruno stadium.

