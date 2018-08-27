Scrappers Home August 29-31 - Last Regular Season Homestand at Eastwood Field

August 27, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Vs. Batavia Muckdogs (Miami Marlins)

Wednesday, August 29 vs. Muckdogs @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy's Wednesday! Get buy one get one free upper box seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or voucher from participating Wendy's locations. It's also Military Appreciation Night presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 570 WKBN. Get two free upper box seat tickets when you present a valid military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, August 30 vs. Muckdogs @ 7:05pm

It's Buck Night! Get dollar soft drinks, beer, hot dogs and General Admission tickets presented by Quaker Steak and Lube and 93.3 The Wolf. It's also Unused Ticket Night. Bring any ticket that you have not used from the 2018 regular season and receive a free General Admission ticket at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Friday, August 31 vs. Muckdogs @ 7:05pm

Join us for the final postgame fireworks show of the season presented by 21 WFMJ & WBCB with radio partner MIX 98.9. It's also Unused Ticket Night. Bring any ticket that you have not used from the 2018 regular season and receive a free General Admission ticket at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.