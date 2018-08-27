Muckdogs Game Notes - vs. State College

August 27, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia starts the back end of a six-game home stand with the second game of the series with the State College Spikes. Batavia has had success against the Cardinals' affiliate, going 7-3 on the season against the Spikes. Batavia has clinched the season series win with the victory in game one of the series

That was last night- The Muckdogs scored in the first and second innings to score their first three runs of the game before Jacob Schlesener went on to strike out 11 batters in his 5.2 IP. Nick Fortes went 2-3 with a run scored in his first game back with Batavia since June 16th.

Bradshaw's Big Bat- Since joining the Muckdogs roster on August 17th, Davis Bradshaw has been putting up incredible numbers. He's batting .400 just having snapped his seven-game hit streak. Five of those games were multi-hit games, including the only 5-5 game in the NYPL this season.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 15 of his last 18 games, putting up 22 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He had a stretch has lasted 42 innings without giving up an earned run for Rodriguez. Six of his last nine outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters.

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .252 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 303 runs against, 117 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 68 games this season, 43 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 22-21 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the second-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 4-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 26th, 3B Andrew Turner and INF Ronal Reynoso were assigned to Batavia.

Marlins Update- Miami was shut out by the Atlanta Braves last night by a 4-0 score. There were just two hits for the Marlins in the game, one of which came from pitcher Pablo Lopez.

