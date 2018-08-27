CT Tigers Beat Rival Spinners Back-To-Back

NORWICH, Ct. - Jordan Verdon reached base four times and drove in three runs to lead the Connecticut Tigers (28-37) to their first back-to-back wins since July 29-30 in a 6-1 victory over the Lowell Spinners (33-34) on Monday night at Dodd Stadium.

Verdon, a 21-year-old first baseman from San Diego State, broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a two-run single into center field that scored Darwin Alvarado and Isrrael De La Cruz. Two batters later, left fielder Danny Reyes added a two-out single for his fifth RBI during his first two games in the New York-Penn League to give Connecticut a 3-0 lead against Lowell starter Jose Gonzalez (Loss, 0-3).

Tigers starter Adam Wolf pitched three scoreless innings with three hits and four strikeouts but took the no-decision. Reliever Victor Mueses (Win, 1-3) earned his first victory in 2018 with three scoreless innings of his own. Spinners second baseman Grant Williams spoiled the shutout with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning against Robbie Welhaf (Hold, 1) but the 23-year-old reliever from Elon recorded two strikeouts in a row to strand the bases loaded and maintain a 3-1 lead for Connecticut.

The Tigers scored three insurance runs in the eighth inning as Sam McMillan tallied an RBI single, Alexis Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk, and Verdon added his own run-scoring single to finish the game 3-for-5 with three RBI; a new season-high for Verdon in the NYPL. Alvarado, Eric De La Rosa, and Nick Ames finished with two hits apiece and De La Rosa led with two runs.

All-Star closer Yaya Chentouf retired the final six batters in a row to hand the Spinners their sixth loss in a row and improve Connecticut's record to 8-3 against the Spinners this season.

On Tuesday, the Tigers go for a three-game sweep of the Spinners in their final 2018 home game at Dodd Stadium. Connecticut righty Gio Arriera (2-4, 3.75) is scheduled to throw first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

