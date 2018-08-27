Pitching Strong In Loss

Three Crosscutters pitchers combined to strikeout 13 Muckdogs in Williamsport's 4-1 loss to Mahoning Valley.

Alec Bohm provided the lone Cutters offense, plating Ben Aklinski with a RBI single in the bottom of the 1st inning, it was Bohm's 4th RBI of the series and 9th of the year. Four different Cutters recorded their four hits, as Aklinski recorded the lone extra base hit, a double in the 1st Farncisco Morales was tagged with the loss, allowing two runs over 4.2 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two. Abdallaha Aris was effective in relief, allowing two runs in 2.2 innings, striking out four. Robinson Martinez worked 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, but allowed two inherited runs to score.

Williamsport was held without a hit from the 3rd inning on, managing two base runners in that span. With the loss the Cutters fall to 10-4 against the Scrappers this season and 1-4 at home. With the loss the Cutters elimination number in the Wild Card dropped to one.

WP: Juan Mota (4-5) LP: Francisco Morales (4-4)

SV: Erick Algarin (7)

Crosscutters Record: 29-40 (L1)

Next Game: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Northern Tier Community Night/ BOGO Ticket Tuesday/ Two-For-Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

