Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2025

Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will present Charitable Tuesdays. The program, presented by Miele Amusements, gives local non-profit organizations a no-cost opportunity to have a presence at Journey Bank Ballpark, for the purpose of educating fans about their organization.

Non-profits will be chosen to be featured at one of five Tuesday home games and receive; A display table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional literature and materials, Ceremonial 1st pitch honors and a $500 on-field check donation to the non-profit courtesy of Miele Amusements and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony.

Interested non-profit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the five available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 16. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

