Cutters to Honor Area Educators in 2025

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced a new initiative that will honor area educators during the 2025 season. The program, All-Star Educators, is presented by EQT and seeks to recognize the invaluable contributions of teachers and school staff in our area.

A local education professional, chosen from those nominated by the public, will be honored during every Cutters home game this season. To nominate an individual for the All-Star Educators program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at Crosscutters.com.

Honorees will receive; 4 tickets to a select Cutters game, a $25 Cutters Cash gift card and special on field recognition. Nominations will remain open until all 40 available spots have been filled.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, "Educators are guiding lights who shape minds, inspire hearts, and make a lasting difference every single day. Thanks to the support of our partner EQT, we are excited to introduce this new program that shines a spotlight on area educators during each of our games this season."

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at Crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

