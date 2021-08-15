Brooklyn Drops 5th Straight, Falls 12-5 on Sunday

WILMINGTON, DE - Francisco Alvarez bashed his 17th home run of the season for the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, but the Wilmington Blue Rocks won the series finale 12-5 at Frawley Stadium.

Win: Pena (1-3) | Loss: Parsons (1-1)Cyclones HR: Alvarez (15)

Attn: 1,666

Armond Upshaw and Jack Dunn combined to go 5-for-9 for Wilmington. The one-two hitters in the lineup scored five of the 12 runs that crossed on Sunday.

After the Cyclones tied the game 3-3, Wilmington plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-3 advantage. Eleven batters came to the plate in the monster rally which was highlighted by Drew Millas' two-RBI single.

Trailing 3-0, Brooklyn rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth inning when Francisco Alvarez bombed a solo home run and Nic Gaddis ripped a two-run single to left field against Wilmington starter Mitchell Parker.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jose Martinez: 0-3, walk

Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, home run, RBI, hit by pitch, two runs

Jeremy Vasquez: 2-4, double

Nic Gaddis: 1-3, two RBIs, hit by pitch

NEWS AND NOTES

Both Jose Martinez and Luke Ritter each played a scheduled seven innings.

David Griffin made his second start for the Cyclones, pitching both games against Wilmington at Frawley Stadium nearly two months apart (June 19).

Francisco Alvarez barreled up his 17th home run of the season and the third home run of the week against the Blue Rocks. Alvarez sits three home runs behind Double-A Binghamton's Mark Vientos who has hit 20 home runs.

Jeremy Vasquez singled and doubled, reaching base for the 31st game in his past 32 contests, dating back to July 9.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium -- Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (2-6, 7.38 ERA) vs. TBD

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

