Dash Fall in Both Games of Doubleheader, Greensboro Sweeps Series 6-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell in both games of a series-ending doubleheader against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday at Truist Stadium.

Kaleb Ropergot the start in game one and gave upa combined two runs in the first and second innings. Jared Triolo struck in the first with a solo shot to left center field, marking his twelfth homer on the season. Lolo Sanchez reached on an error in the second and came home on a 4-6 fielder's choice grounded into by Aaron Shackelford. Through five innings, Roper allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits, one walk and seven punch-outs.

The Dash bats didn't wake up until the sixth when Yoelqui Cespedes bounced a double off the top of the center field wall to bring Jose Rodriguez home and put the Dash within a run at 2-1. Greensboro answered in the top of the seventh as Will Matthiessen launched a two-run homer into left center to push the Hoppers ahead 4-1, the score by which they took game one.

JC Flowers(5-2) snagged a win for Greensboro, while Will Kobos collected his fifth save. Kaleb Roper (0-5) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem put up one of their worst performances in the second game.

Greensboro came out of the gate with a three-spot against starter Kevin Folman. The Grasshoppers followed with a lead-securing, eight-run barrage in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run moonshot from Will Matthiessen.

The three runs scored by the Dash came as solo spots in the first, second and sixth. Greensboro tacked on two more in the fifth on a single and sacrifice fly, followed by another RBI single in the sixth.

The Dash fell 14-3 in game two, resulting in a 6-0 series loss versus Greensboro. Tahnaj Thomas (2-2) took the win for the Hoppers, while Edgar Navarro suffered the loss for Winston-Salem. With Greensboro sweeping the series, the 2021 Battle of I-40 finishes in favor of the Grasshoppers 17-7.

The Dash take Monday off and then head to Hickory on Tuesday to begin a six-game series versus the Crawdads.

