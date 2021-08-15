Renegades Win Last Meeting with BlueClaws

Everson Pereira homered and drove in two runs as the Hudson Valley Renegades nipped the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-4, at Dutchess Stadium on Sunday.

Kyle MacDonald added a two-run single in the second inning -- on his grandmother's birthday -- to help the Gades build up a 5-0 lead.

Pereira's homer in the first was his fifth in 44 at-bats. His second-inning single scored MacDonald and opened up a 4-0 advantage. Anthony Volpe doubled in the fourth to crank the lead up to five.

Doubles by Nate Fassnacht and Vito Friscia in the fifth cut the deficit to one as the BlueClaws scored four times.

That ended the offense for the night as Mitch Spence departed after the fifth. The righthander allowed all four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts to pick up the win (6-2). The bullpen was perfect the rest of the way.

Charlie Ruegger pitched two innings before turning it over to Nelson Alvarez in the eighth and Derek Craft in the ninth. Craft earned his sixth save.

The win for the Renegades (56-34) closes out the season series with the BlueClaws (40-49) with Hudson Valley taking a 19-11 advantage.

The Brooklyn Cyclones come to Dutchess Stadium beginning on Tuesday night.

