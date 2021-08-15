Hot Rods Game Notes

BG earned a series win with last night's walk off victory and hope to extend their lead (+6.5) in the division on the Greensboro Grasshoppers (who play a doubleheader today) prior to a six-game series in Greensboro, NC beginning Tuesday.

Yesterday... Bowling Green used a 10th inning sacrifice fly from Brett Wisely to walk-off Greenville for the second time in the series, this time 4-3. Jacson McGowan and Jordan Qsar had RBI singles in the third inning to get the scoring started. Wisely score a run on a passed ball and an error for the third run of the game. The bullpen for both teams held strong for the rest of regulation, forcing extras. Brett Wisely flied out to left in the 10th inning, bringing in Logan Driscoll and winning the game 4-3.

Twice a Hero... Brett Wisely secured the sixth and seventh walk-off wins of the season for the Hot Rods Thursday and Saturday. His three-run homer Thursday was the second time the Hot Rods have walked off on a home run this season, the first since Greg Jones ended a game with a grand slam on May 15th against Aberdeen. Wisely lifted a sacrifice fly to left on Friday, bringing home Logan Driscoll for the win in the bottom of the 10th inning.

King of the Hill... Hill Alexander cracked three home runs in the Hot Rods 9-8 loss on Friday. His incredible night makes him the first player in franchise history to launch three homers since the inception of the team in 2009. On top of the record, it was also Alexander's third time hitting multiple four-baggers in one game since joining the team on June 15th.

Homestand Homers... Since returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on August 10th, the Hot Rods have hit 15 homers in the first four games against Greenville. Four came on Tuesday, including two from Brett Wisely. They hit three on Wednesday, including three go-ahead bombs. Four more came on Thursday between Michael Gigliotti, Erik Ostberg, Grant Witherspoon, and Brett Wisely. Hill Alexander blasted a record-setting three homers on Friday and Evan Edwards tacked on another to bring the total to 15. Saturday night was the first game in the series the Hot Rods did not hit a homer.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon have hit 17 homers, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 109 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Yesterday's Notes... Wisely had his second walk-off since joining the Hot Rods on Tuesday... His sacrifice fly gives the Hot Rods their seventh walk-off win of the year... Felipe threw two 100 MPH pitches in Saturday's game... The win secures the 12th series victory for Bowling Green this season... 17% of Hot Rods home games result in walk-off wins... The last time they didn't win a series was against Greensboro on July 4th... They split that series... The Hot Rods are 43-3 when outhitting opponents... They are 40-15 when scoring first... BG is 8-3 against Greenville this year... They are 14-10 against them all-time... The Hot Rods tied their season-high with 14 runners left on base...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... Mercado is set to make his first start in this series after appearing out of the bullpen on Tuesday. Mercado made a start against the Drive in the first series of the season and was charged with a loss after surrendering three homers. Tuesday was his first outing from the bullpen in his career. Dating back to 2017, Mercado has pitched in 36 games with 35 being starts.

