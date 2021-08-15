Bowling Green Drops Series Finale to Greenville 7-3

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-27) dropped the final game of a six-game series 7-3 against the Greenville Drive (47-42) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday before hitting the road and taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 5:30 PM CT on Tuesday.

Greenville started the scoring in the top of the second on a Jaxx Groshans solo homer. They added three more runs on a home run by Tyler Dearden in the third inning. The homers gave the Drive a 4-0 lead.

Bowling Green plated their first run in the bottom of the third against Greenville starter Dylan Spacke. Roberto Alvarez was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a Pedro Martinez base hit. In the next at-bat, Grant Witherspoon reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Connor Hollis hit into another fielder's choice and Alvarez was forced out at home. Curtis Mead grounded out, driving in Martinez, and cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Hot Rods forced two runs in during the fifth inning against Drive reliever Ryan Fernandez. Alvarez led off with a single, extending his hit streak to six games. Martinez was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, putting runners at first and second. Hollis grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Alvarez to make the score 4-2. Mead brought Hot Rods a run closer with a triple, bringing in Hollis and making the score 4-3.

Another run came in for the Drive in the sixth inning on a Joe Davis solo homer. Greenville added more to their lead in the top of the eighth with a two-run double from Stephen Scott, increasing the Drive lead to 7-5. The Hot Rods couldn't get anything going on offense the rest of the game, dropping the final game of the series 7-5.

Michael Mercado (1-5) tossed 2.0 innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out four in a loss. Miller Hogan pitched 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three. Trey Cumbie hurled 2.0 innings while surrendering two runs on three hits and striking out two. Trevor Brigden spun a scoreless final inning, giving up one hit and walking one.

Notes: Alvarez extended his hit streak to six games... His streak dates back to May 13th prior to his stint on the IL... Qsar has a seven-game hit streak... Mead had his fifth multi-RBI game... His two-run triple was his first triple with Bowling Green... The Hot Rods are 8-4 this year against Greenville... They are 14-11 against them all-time... BG is 8-5 in day games... Bowling Green is 23-12 this season when opponents score first... They are 14-21 when being outhit... The Hot Rods enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday... They travel to Greensboro to take on the Grasshoppers on Tuesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

