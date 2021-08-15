Greenville Drives to 7-3 Win Over Hot Rods

Bowling Green, K.Y. - Tyler Dearden blasted a three-run homer to give the Drive an early lead while Stephen Scott laced a two-run double to put the Hot Rods away late and give Greenville a 7-3 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

With the Sunday afternoon Drive win, the Hot Rods took the series, 4-2.

Greenville compiled 10 hits, two doubles, and three homers. Jaxx Groshans, solo, Dearden, three-run clout, and Joe Davis, solo, tallied the homers for the away team. Nick Sogard had a game-high three hits with a double, stolen base and two runs.

Scott extended his hitting streak to 14 games-a new team-high for the year-on his two-run double in the eighth.

Ryan Fernandez, who was making his Drive debut, earned the win. The right hander tossed 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and four punchouts. Dylan Spacke started for the away team and did not factor into the decision after hurling 3.0 innings of one run ball on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Yorvin Pantoja fanned four hitters over 2.0 innings of work to finish the game.

The staff allowed just five Hot Rods hits all afternoon.

Michael Mercado took the loss after allowing one run over 2.0 innings.

The Drive took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second frame. After two strikeouts to begin the inning, Groshans smacked the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a solo homer, his third of the year.

Greenville extended its lead in their next turn at the plate. Jake MacKenzie got things going with a one-out single. Two batters later Sogard stroked a single to put runners on first and second. That brought up Dearden who skied a long three-run homer to right, his 17th of the year.

Bowling Green got a run back in their half of the third on an RBI groundout by Curtis Mead.

The Hot Rods trimmed the Drive lead to 4-3 in the fifth inning behind a Connor Hollis RBI force out and Mead RBI triple.

But Davis provided Greenville with an insurance run to lead off the top of the sixth. He launched a 1-0 pitch to straight away center field to take a 5-3 lead.

The Drive added two more insurance runs in the eighth inning to hold a 7-3 advantage. Sogard and Dearden each singled to begin the frame. Both runners moved up a base on a double steal before the first out of the inning. The next batter, Scott, laced a two-run double off the right field wall.

After an off-day Monday, the road stand continues as the Drive head to Rome, GA, to face the Rome Braves, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

