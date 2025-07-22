Bring Your Drum: Austin Takes Center Stage: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







Soccer supporters don't just cheer, they sing." Austin takes center stage for legendary performers, passionate soccer supporters, and now, the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Join MLS Season Pass match analyst Calen Carr on a journey around the league as he takes you through the soccer culture of MLS cities.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.