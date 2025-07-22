Bring Your Drum: Austin Takes Center Stage: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola
July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video
Soccer supporters don't just cheer, they sing." Austin takes center stage for legendary performers, passionate soccer supporters, and now, the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Join MLS Season Pass match analyst Calen Carr on a journey around the league as he takes you through the soccer culture of MLS cities.
