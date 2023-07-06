Bridgeport Islanders Sign Kubiak, Bardreau, Cipollone

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forwards Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone to AHL contracts.

Kubiak, 29, recorded 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 72 games with Bridgeport last season. He matched his AHL career high in goals during his sixth season with the organization. A native of Tinley Park, Ill., Kubiak has 92 points (32 goals, 60 points) and a +12 rating in 270 AHL games, all with Bridgeport. He also totaled 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 62 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers from 2017-19.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'4, 210-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University from 2013-17. Kubiak earned 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) in 116 games with the Big Red.

Bardreau, 29, recorded a career-high 15 goals, 16 assists and 31 points in 67 games with Bridgeport last season. He ranked sixth on the team in goals and eighth in points, while serving as an alternate captain. The Fairport, N.Y. native also appeared in one game for the New York Islanders last season. Bardreau has 174 points (82 goals, 92 assists) in 400 AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley. He also has two points (one goal, one assist) in 11 career NHL games with the New York Islanders. He is the only Islander (NHL) in team history to score his first NHL goal on a penalty shot.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 190-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University from 2011-15. Bardreau earned 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 103 games with the Big Red.

Cipollone, 23, recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 41 games with Quinnipiac University last season, helping the Bobcats win the NCAA National Championship. He also helped Quinnipiac win three consecutive ECAC regular-season titles. A native of Purchase, N.Y., Cipollone totaled 58 points (31 goals, 27 assists) and a +26 rating in 154 career games at Quinnipiac.

Prior to joining the Bobcats, the 5'11, 185-pound forward played two seasons at the University of Vermont (2018-20) and two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Tri-City Storm (2018-20).

