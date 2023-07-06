Belleville Sens Sign Graham McPhee to AHL Contract Extension

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that they have signed forward Graham McPhee to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract extension.

McPhee, 24, recorded six points (one goal, five assists) in 41 games split between the Belleville Senators and Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He also skated in three contests with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL and registered three assists.

McPhee first joined the Senators organization last March when he was acquired from Bakersfield in exchange for defenceman Xavier Bernard.

A native of Bethesda, Maryland, McPhee enjoyed a four-year (2016-2020) collegiate career at Boston College (NCAA) where he earned the William J. Flynn Coaches Award, which is presented annually to the senior who best represented academic and scholastic life excellence.

Internationally, McPhee represented Team USA at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship and had five points (two goals, three assists) in seven contests as he captured a bronze medal.

McPhee was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

