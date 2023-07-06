Utica Comets Sign Goaltender Brodeur

Utica, NY- Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed goaltender, Jeremy Brodeur, to a two-way AHL contract along with defenseman, Colin Felix, to a one-way AHL contract along with

Brodeur, 26, hails from Essex Fells, New Jersey. Last season, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound goaltender played for both the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) and the Manchester Storm (EIHL). Brodeur has played four AHL games in his career posting a 2.98 goals against average with a .922 save percentage. In parts of five seasons, Brodeur played 99 ECHL games posting a 3.34 goals against average with a .917 save percentage. The goaltender was part of an Ontario Hockey League championship and Memorial Cup with the Oshawa Generals in 2015. He received the Goaltender of the Week award by the ECHL in the 2021-22 season while playing for the Maine Mariners. Brodeur is the son of NHL Hall of Fame Member, three time Stanley Cup Champion and former New Jersey Devils goaltender, Martin Brodeur, who is currently the Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations for the Devils.

Felix, 24, is a native of Camden, New Jersey. Last season, he played 72 games for the Reading Royals scoring eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points along with 139 PIMs. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound right-shooting defenseman played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the University of Massachusetts skating in 140 games scoring four goals and 38 assists for 42 points. He won an NCAA championship in 2021. Felix skated in one game in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2021-22 season without registering a point.

