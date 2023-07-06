Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for 2023-24 Season

July 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2023-24 regular season schedule at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Friday, October 20th, 2023. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the home opener on October 20th, the club has five other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The club will host home games on the following dates during the 2023-24 campaign.

Friday, October 20th, 2023 - Home Opener

Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Saturday, January 13th, 2024

Saturday, February 10th, 2024

Friday, February 16th, 2024

Friday, March 1st, 2024

The complete 2023-24 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2023

Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for 2023-24 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.