Blues Sign F Hugh McGing to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 NHL / $140,000 AHL).

McGing, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the Chicago, Illinois, native dressed in 71 regular-season games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) and 66 penalty minutes. He also made his NHL debut with the Blues on April 12 against the Dallas Stars. Overall, McGing has totaled 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) and 110 penalty minutes in 161 career AHL regular-season games.

