Alarm Systems Returns as Belleville Sens Ice Crew Sponsor Through 2024-25

July 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are today announcing an extension of their ongoing partnership with Alarm Systems, through the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

As part of the updated agreement, Alarm Systems will continue as the sponsor of the Belleville Sens Ice Crew and will retain similar advertising and branding opportunities inside CAA Arena, as it did last season. New to the deal this year, Alarm Systems will be featured as an in-ice sponsor and will also be partnering with the team for a new in-season contest with additional information to be announced at a later date.

"Alarm Systems is excited to extend our partnership with the Belleville Senators," said Marketing Coordinator Laura Thurston. "We are extremely proud to support a fellow community-focused organization and look forward to another successful season as the official presenting sponsor of the Ice Crew."

"We are excited to continue building on our strong relationship," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We as an organization know the importance and value that Alarm Systems brings to our community as they continue to invest in the safety and well-being of the Bay of Quinte region."

For more information on partnership opportunities for your business, contact Belleville Senators Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing, Marie Pineault (pineaultm@bellevillesens.com).

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.